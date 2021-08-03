Tipton County students head back to class today

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Class is in session for students at Mumford High School in Tipton County.

Monday is the first day but it’s not a full day. Students at Mumford High are doing a half-day and it will essentially be a run-through so they can get their schedule, run through the entire eight class periods to meet all of their teachers and will get their supply list. The first full day is Monday, August 9.

Now, as for their reopening plans and guidelines, masks will be encouraged although not required. The district is also encouraging social distancing of three feet or more when possible.

Temperature checks upon arrival to school will not be required at this time.

Extra cleaning will be done throughout each building, especially on frequently touched surfaces such as light switches, doorknobs and bathrooms.

Contact tracing will be handled through the Tennessee Department of Health. Students and staff who are considered exposed and in need of quarantine will be notified by TDH.

If a student has a positive COVID-19 test, the parent should notify the school nurse or administrator who will then notify the COVID-19 contact designee

The district will test employees on a volunteer basis at the beginning of the school year and do mass testing after breaks.

The district also says they will monitor the impact of COVID-19 and review guidelines if necessary.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.