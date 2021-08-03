Two men indicted in deadly armed robbery outside Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in Shelby County.

Joshua Black and Daron Clayborne, both 22, were indicted on felony counts of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery in the killing of a 54-year-old man in December 2020.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, the suspect followed Jimmy Moore from a convenience store to a nearby motel on Sycamore View Road near Interstate 40. While Moore was standing outside the motel under a canopy, Black and Clayborne confronted him at gunpoint and demanded money.

They shot Moore during the struggle.

Black and Clayborne are being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

