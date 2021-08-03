Advertise with Us
Two men indicted in deadly armed robbery outside Memphis motel

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in Shelby County.

Joshua Black and Daron Clayborne, both 22, were indicted on felony counts of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery in the killing of a 54-year-old man in December 2020.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, the suspect followed Jimmy Moore from a convenience store to a nearby motel on Sycamore View Road near Interstate 40. While Moore was standing outside the motel under a canopy, Black and Clayborne confronted him at gunpoint and demanded money.

They shot Moore during the struggle.

Black and Clayborne are being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

Olympian Erica Bougard to represent the Mid-South in heptathlon
