WGCFESJI participant wins Olympic gold

Xander Schauffele of the United States watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second...
Xander Schauffele of the United States watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(Lee Jin-man | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Before many of the top golfers on the planet tee off here in Memphis for this week’s World Golf Championships FedEx St. Jude Invitational, they’ve got some unfinished business to take care of across the big pond.

Like winning Olympic gold. American Xander Schaufele battled back from a stroke deficit to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Summer Games. 

Schaufele, who’ll be here in Memphis this week, outduel Rory Sabbatini and CT Pan down the final few holes to win the gold at 18 under par.

Schauffele is ranked fifth in the Official World Golf Rankings.

The San Diego native tied for sixth place at the WGC-FESJI last year and tied for 27th in 2019. 

Sabbatini wins the silver, and Pan survives a seven-player playoff for the bronze, which included Memphis commitments Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa for the bronze

Forty-eight of the top 50 golfers in the world will be here for the third annual WGC FESJI, which runs Thursday through Sunday at the TPC at Southwind.

