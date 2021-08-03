Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News Five’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson and Joy Redmond
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about National Night Out. Legacy of Legends CDC is teaming up with Impact Baptist Church & Ministries to host a free event with music, food, and a school supply giveaway to the first 200 children. It will take place at Impact Baptist Church & Ministries located at 2025 Clifton Avenue from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The COVID vaccine will also be available to those interested.

WAVN is offering a weekly COVID support group every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be led by Dr. Jane Abraham.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19: Tennessee health commissioner says the days of mandates are over
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
168 students, 3 staff members in quarantine after first week of school in Marion
Fifty-five percent of eligible El Paso County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health dept. reports steady increase in new COVID-19 cases as new health director steps in
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Raven Saunders does ‘X’ protest at Olympic ceremony to support oppressed communities

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News Five's Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Shelby County Health Department
Shelby Co. health directive leaves out mandates, leans on ‘strong’ recommendations for masks, vaccines
26-year-old Keonna Champion reported missing from Shelby Co.
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 26-year-old woman from Shelby County
Mid-South Hero Ivory Jackson
Mid-South Hero focused on mentoring young men