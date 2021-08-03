What’s trending in Memphis with Action News Five’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about National Night Out. Legacy of Legends CDC is teaming up with Impact Baptist Church & Ministries to host a free event with music, food, and a school supply giveaway to the first 200 children. It will take place at Impact Baptist Church & Ministries located at 2025 Clifton Avenue from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The COVID vaccine will also be available to those interested.

WAVN is offering a weekly COVID support group every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be led by Dr. Jane Abraham.

