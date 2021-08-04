Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

730 students now quarantined in Marion School District

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two days into the second week of the new school year, Marion School District has more than 700 students in quarantine because of COVID-19, up nearly 300 since Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, Superintendent Dr. Glen Fenter said there were 730 students quarantined with positive cases in 34 students and nine faculty and staff.

Fenter says about a third of those cases are among elementary students who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s why the superintendent is so outspoken about a new state law that bans mask mandates. He appeared at a special session Tuesday with Arkansas legislators.

“My concern is I can’t teach our kids if they are quarantined,” said Fenter. “I think it’s important to understand that if our students had been under the same mask mandate that we administered last year, instead of having 730 people quarantined we would have had 42.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers to amend Act 10-02 to allow schools to issue their own mask mandates.

Fenter says that would help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among those young students who can’t yet take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I can tell you if nothing changes and our numbers continue the direction that they appear to be headed we’re going to have another school year where students don’t learn and have another interruption in our economic evolution in terms of our progress and it’s not just going to be happening in Marion America,” said Fenter. “It’s going to happen all over the state of Arkansas.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Clarissa and Raven Saunders at Burke on Thursday. (Source: WCSC)
Mother of Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders dies
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Over 400 Marion School District students quarantined after first week of school

Latest News

730 students now quarantined in Marion School District
Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new...
Back-to-school task forces releases recommendations
McMaster on mask requirement in schools: ‘It’s a height of ridiculosity’
Marion schools superintendent calls for change to Arkansas mask ban
Shelby County Schools gets new buses with transportation partnership
SCS gets brand new buses with transporation partnership