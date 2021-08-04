730 students now quarantined in Marion School District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two days into the second week of the new school year, Marion School District has more than 700 students in quarantine because of COVID-19, up nearly 300 since Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, Superintendent Dr. Glen Fenter said there were 730 students quarantined with positive cases in 34 students and nine faculty and staff.

Fenter says about a third of those cases are among elementary students who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s why the superintendent is so outspoken about a new state law that bans mask mandates. He appeared at a special session Tuesday with Arkansas legislators.

“My concern is I can’t teach our kids if they are quarantined,” said Fenter. “I think it’s important to understand that if our students had been under the same mask mandate that we administered last year, instead of having 730 people quarantined we would have had 42.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson is asking lawmakers to amend Act 10-02 to allow schools to issue their own mask mandates.

Fenter says that would help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among those young students who can’t yet take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I can tell you if nothing changes and our numbers continue the direction that they appear to be headed we’re going to have another school year where students don’t learn and have another interruption in our economic evolution in terms of our progress and it’s not just going to be happening in Marion America,” said Fenter. “It’s going to happen all over the state of Arkansas.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.