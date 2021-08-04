Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Activity in the tropics is picking up, National Hurricane Center watching 2 areas

Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 8 AM CT Friday, August 6, 2021
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 8 AM CT Friday, August 6, 2021(National Hurricane Center)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tropics are getting more active with two disturbances.

  1. A large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is associated with a tropical wave interacting with a broader surface trough. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development (60%) over the next several days, and a tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic.
  2. A trough of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is expected to move slowly west-northwestward, and some slow development (20%) is possible early next week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

As hurricane season enters its peak, NOAA’s updated forecast calls for even more storms than they previously forecast.

As a reminder, we have had 5 named storms so far this season. The next name on the list is Fred.

2021 Atlantic hurricane names
2021 Atlantic hurricane names(WMC)

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

The WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information, should any systems develop into a named storm.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dru's Place is the first Memphis business to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19...
2 Memphis bars soon requiring proof of vaccination
Bobby Eaton
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 5
Over 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County
City of Germantown lifts mandatory vaccination requirement for city employees
LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Mid-South Weather - August 6 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
A few clouds today, rising temps over the weekend
Thursday evening weather update
Heat and humidity are increasing as a more typical summer pattern returns
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening Mid-South weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 5, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Some clouds roll in for the end of the week