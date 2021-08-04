Activity in the tropics is picking up, National Hurricane Center watching 2 areas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tropics are getting more active with two disturbances.

A large area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is associated with a tropical wave interacting with a broader surface trough. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development (60%) over the next several days, and a tropical depression could form late this weekend or early next week while the system moves generally west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic. A trough of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is expected to move slowly west-northwestward, and some slow development (20%) is possible early next week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

As hurricane season enters its peak, NOAA’s updated forecast calls for even more storms than they previously forecast.

As a reminder, we have had 5 named storms so far this season. The next name on the list is Fred.

2021 Atlantic hurricane names (WMC)

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

The WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information, should any systems develop into a named storm.

