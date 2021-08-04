Advertise with Us
Back-to-school task forces releases recommendations

Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new surge in cases, it's uncertain exactly what the first weeks back will look like.(KKTV)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amidst the recent COVID-19 surges in Shelby County, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and the University of Tennessee health Science Center (UTHSC) have updated their back-to-school recommendations.

The two organizations make up the back-to-school task force and developed guidelines to assist schools reopening last year. With the changes that have come in the past year, they have updated these guidelines to help schools get students back in the classroom.

They have noted the most important changes to the document for 2021 are:

  • Strong encouragement of vaccination of all eligible students, faculty and staff
  • Highly recommending masking, especially if the positivity rate rises above five percent. Unvaccinated adults must wear masks inside the building at all times regardless of vaccination status
  • Students should maintain a minimum distance of three feet away to prevent potential virus spread. If three feet is not possible masking or screening testing should be put in place
  • Schools should consider screening testing at intervals to help isolate cases and prevent virus spread

To view the full document on recommendations from the back-to-school task force click here.

