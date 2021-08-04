Bike Night on Beale postponed for 2 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bike Night on Beale is being postponed after organizers noticed participants not complying with event rules.

For the next two weeks, Beale Street goers won’t see the street lined with motorcycles and other toys.

Bike Night is set to resume on August 18 with an enforced helmet mandate.

Beale Street says its policy does not allow burnouts.

ATTENTION BIKERS & BIKE LOVERS!

Due to noncompliance with Bike Night rules - Bike Night on Beale will be postponed for two weeks and will resume on August 18. When we return we will be enforcing a HELMET MANDATE and a NO BURNOUTS on BEALE policy. pic.twitter.com/TXbXlZ96fE — Beale Street (@BealeStreetMphs) August 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.