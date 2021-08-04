Bike Night on Beale postponed for 2 weeks
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bike Night on Beale is being postponed after organizers noticed participants not complying with event rules.
For the next two weeks, Beale Street goers won’t see the street lined with motorcycles and other toys.
Bike Night is set to resume on August 18 with an enforced helmet mandate.
Beale Street says its policy does not allow burnouts.
