Break from the excessive heat and humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s an abnormally pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s across the Mid-South. With sunny and dry conditions, high temperatures will reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Thankfully, humidity will continue to remain low today. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 60s this evening.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 65 degrees. Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures around 90 degrees and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the lower 90s and lows near 70. It will also start to feel slightly more humid on Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Humidity will also go back up by Sunday. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible on Sunday, but most of the area will remain dry. Humidity levels will continue to climb at the start of next week.

