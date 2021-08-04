Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Break from the excessive heat and humidity

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s an abnormally pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s across the Mid-South. With sunny and dry conditions, high temperatures will reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Thankfully, humidity will continue to remain low today. Low temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 60s this evening.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 65 degrees. Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures around 90 degrees and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the lower 90s and lows near 70. It will also start to feel slightly more humid on Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Humidity will also go back up by Sunday. A few afternoon pop-up showers will be possible on Sunday, but most of the area will remain dry. Humidity levels will continue to climb at the start of next week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Clarissa and Raven Saunders at Burke on Thursday. (Source: WCSC)
Mother of Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders dies
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Over 400 Marion School District students quarantined after first week of school

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
North winds keep humidity low and temperatures below average...for now
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening Mid-South weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 3, 2021
Last week, a boat struck the submerged piling in Banks Channel and one passenger was ejected...
Breakdown: Why buoys are an important weather tool
weather
Spencer's Forecast