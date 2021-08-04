Grizzlies get blowout win to open Utah Summer League

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last time the Memphis Grizzlies were in Utah, it was for the first round of the NBA Playoffs just a couple of months ago.

For Tuesday night, it’s the opening of the Utah Summer League, and the Griz are taking no prisoners against the Jazz Blue Split Squad Team.

Second-year players Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman, who did not get any Summer League action last year due to the pandemic, showed they might be too much for this competition outclassing the Jazz at every turn.

Bane with 14 points, X with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Griz blowout Jazz Blue. Final 104-65.

The Grizz play Jazz White Wednesday night.

