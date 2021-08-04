Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies get blowout win to open Utah Summer League

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last time the Memphis Grizzlies were in Utah, it was for the first round of the NBA Playoffs just a couple of months ago.

For Tuesday night, it’s the opening of the Utah Summer League, and the Griz are taking no prisoners against the Jazz Blue Split Squad Team.

Second-year players Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman, who did not get any Summer League action last year due to the pandemic, showed they might be too much for this competition outclassing the Jazz at every turn.

Bane with 14 points, X with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Griz blowout Jazz Blue. Final 104-65.

The Grizz play Jazz White Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Clarissa and Raven Saunders at Burke on Thursday. (Source: WCSC)
Mother of Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders dies
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Over 400 Marion School District students quarantined after first week of school

Latest News

Jalen Duren
Tigers top target Duren to announce his college intention Friday
Tradition kicks off WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Tradition kicks off WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Memphis World Golf Championship to transition to FedEx Cup playoff event in 2022
FedEx St. Jude Invitational will transition to FedEx Cup playoff event in 2022
Memphis World Golf Championship to transition to FedEx Cup playoff event in 2022
Memphis World Golf Championship to transition to FedEx Cup playoff event in 2022