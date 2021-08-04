Advertise with Us
Investigation into Saunders’ podium demonstration suspended after mother’s death

Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)(Francisco Seco | AP)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOKYO (WMC) - The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday it is suspending the investigation into shot-put silver medalist Raven Saunder’s podium demonstration following the death of her mother.

After her win this week, Saunders took to the podium gesturing an ‘X’ above her head in support of the oppressed. The IOC prohibits athletes from protesting or using gestures on the podium.

According to the Canada-based multinational media company, Thomson Reuters Corporation, the IOC said Saunders’ gesture was deemed a “peaceful expression in support of racial and social justice (that) was respectful of her competitors.”

The committee says the investigation is suspended for the time being.

