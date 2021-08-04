Investigation into Saunders’ podium demonstration suspended after mother’s death

TOKYO (WMC) - The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday it is suspending the investigation into shot-put silver medalist Raven Saunder’s podium demonstration following the death of her mother.

After her win this week, Saunders took to the podium gesturing an ‘X’ above her head in support of the oppressed. The IOC prohibits athletes from protesting or using gestures on the podium.

According to the Canada-based multinational media company, Thomson Reuters Corporation, the IOC said Saunders’ gesture was deemed a “peaceful expression in support of racial and social justice (that) was respectful of her competitors.”

The committee says the investigation is suspended for the time being.

