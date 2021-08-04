Investigators discourage false social media posts during search for Summer Wells

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Due to misinformation shared on social media, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation encouraged the public to only share information from credible sources regarding the search for Summer Wells.

On Wednesday, the TBI issued a statement stating the search for the missing 5-year-old is still active and ongoing.

Hawkins County detectives and agents are still searching for a 1998-2000 maroon or red Toyota Tacoma with a full bed ladder rack and white bucks in the tailgate. Investigators received information that a truck matching that description was seen in the area of Beech Creek Road and Ben Hill Road in the late afternoon to early evening on the day of and before Wells disappeared, officials stated.

A recent social media post was brought to the TBI’s attention that showed a photo of what the truck may look like and that it had been found. The post is inaccurate, according to the TBI.

TBI officials said they were made aware of individuals asking for donations from the public under the pretense that they were assisting law enforcement. Agents and Hawkins County detectives said they have not requested assistance from any private assistance.

If new information is found, the TBI will notify the public immediately but cannot give out any specifics of the investigations, as it is ongoing, according to officials.

Anyone with credible information regarding the search for Summer Wells is asked to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.