Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas

Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a...
Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a remote south Texas highway.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINO, Texas (AP) — Investigators say an overloaded van carrying about 25 passengers has crashed on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, about 50 miles north of McAllen.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

Martinez said he believed most of the passengers were migrants.

The crash happened about 2 miles south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Clarissa and Raven Saunders at Burke on Thursday. (Source: WCSC)
Mother of Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders dies
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Over 400 Marion School District students quarantined after first week of school

Latest News

City of Germantown becomes first municipality in the Mid-South to mandate employee COVID-19...
Lawmakers react to Germantown vaccination mandate for city employees
Comptroller: Phony Feeding Sites
Memphis charities accused of running phony feeding sites
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit...
Duchess of Sussex launches mentoring project on her 40th
Mobile triage unit set up in parking lot of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital
Mobile triage unit set up in parking lot of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital