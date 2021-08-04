Marion schools superintendent calls for change to Arkansas mask ban

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Marion School District Superintendent Glen Fenter is calling on Arkansas lawmakers to make changes to its laws regarding mask mandates.

This comes on the heels of 18 positive COVID-19 cases within the district among students and staff leaving over 400 students in quarantine within the first few days of the new school year.

Fenter sent the Arkansas General Assembly a letter Tuesday saying it is impossible for the district to provide adequate social distancing for buses, classrooms and cafeterias due to its number of students.

He closed the letter by asking lawmakers to change their stance on a statewide mask mandate.

“If the General Assembly is unwilling to establish a state-wide mandate, we feel strongly that our communities should be afforded the right to choose their own course. Consequently, we respectfully request that the Arkansas General Assembly take the appropriate action to afford school districts the opportunity to make the decision that they feel best serve the needs of their students and their communities.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson called a special session Wednesday to amend the state’s ban.

While Fenter waits to learn the assembly’s decision, the district is holding a free vaccination clinic to off-put the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

A Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Patriot Arena. The clinic is open to anyone interested in getting the vaccine. The district says it will provide first and second-dose vaccinations.

Health officials attest that the vaccine is the best way to combat the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.