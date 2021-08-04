Marshals pay reward for info in 2020 child murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals have approved the payment of a reward for information that led to an arrest in the murder of 10-year-old Jadon Knox.

On January 19, 2020 the child was found shot to death while standing on the front porch of an Orange Mound home.

Marshals Service announced a partnership with the Memphis Police Department to help solve the homicide cases of eight children murdered in 2020, including Knox, by offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification and apprehension of suspects.

On July 25, Memphis Police arrested and charged Martavis Ayers with reckless homicide, tampering with evidence and making a false report in connection to Knox’s murder.

The Marshals Service determined the information they received in assistance with this arrest met the qualifications and the tipster will be paid a reward. The Marshals Service neither identifies the names of tipsters nor provides details regarding reward amounts.

“The sudden, unexpected loss of a child is a tragedy,” said Marshal Tyreece Miller. “The Marshals Service remains committed to our community partners, like the Memphis Police Department, and we’re pleased to play a role in helping to bring Jadon’s killer to justice.”

