Memphis charities accused of running phony feeding sites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Comptroller’s office accuses two Memphis organizations of running phony feeding sites last summer, including a site that served children a meal consisting of one slice of bologna, one pineapple chunk, a small package of crackers, and ten cheese balls.

The comptroller’s office says the organizations were supposed to be providing children with free nutritious meals as part of a government summer meal program.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office issued a scathing report accusing Alumni Music, Inc. and Open Door, Inc. of cheating children out of much-needed nutritious meals and cheating taxpayers out of thousands of dollars.

John Dunn, the director of communications for the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, says auditors began looking into the two charities last summer.

“We regularly audit the Summer Food Service Program each year, so this is routine work for us and it’s something that we do because we recognize there’s a high risk of fraud within that program,” said Dunn.

Dunn says they sent audit teams to several sites in Memphis where meals were supposed to be served, including Chandler Park in South Memphis.

But Dunn says auditors didn’t find anyone serving meals at the park and people who work at Cummings Elementary next door told them no one had served meals at the park all summer long.

Of the 21 sites auditors visited in Shelby County, Dunn says the organizations weren’t feeding children at 17 of them.

“It is surprising when you show up and no one is there,” said Dunn.

At one site where meals were being served, auditors made another surprising discovery.

They found children were being served a meal consisting of one slice of bologna, one pineapple chunk, a small package of crackers, ten cheese balls and 2-3 ounce servings of milk and punch.

“That’s just not enough to provide a healthy meal to a child,” Dunn said.

The Comptroller’s Office also accuses the charities of ripping off taxpayers by filing tens of thousands of dollars in reimbursement claims for meals they didn’t serve.

“It will be up to DHS and really the federal government to decide whether further actions should be taken against these sponsors and the folks who led those programs,” said Dunn.

Action News 5 was not able to reach either of the organizations for comment on Wednesday.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Alumni Music dissolved last year.

To read the full Comptroller’s Report click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.