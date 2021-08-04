Memphis World Golf Championship to transition to FedEx Cup playoff event in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Professional golf has been played in Memphis since 1958 with the Memphis Open.

It’s undergone several name changes and major upgrades since then.

There was a major announcement Tuesday about the future of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational (FESJI) which is currently a World Golf Championship (WGC) event. Next year, the tournament will transition to a FedEx Cup playoff event.

Right now, the FedEx St. Jude Invitational is a WGC event with a field of about 70 golfers. In 2022, the PGA announced that the tournament will be called the FedEx St. Jude Championship and will be the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events. Next year, the tournament will be much bigger with a field of the top 125 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings, 70 of whom then move on to play in the next FedEx Cup Playoff event the following week in Wilmington, Delaware.

The event should also have even more of a major economic impact on the region and draw more international attention to the Bluff City.

“To have these caliber events in our city make us a destination,” said Darrell Smith, executive director of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. “Memphis will be a destination for the professional golf world. We want to make this community a destination for them every single week of the year and thinking about it every single week of the year. but we want them to know that when it’s tournament week that all of Memphis is here and we’re showcasing Memphis in the best way we possibly can.”

Smith says he hopes they can also bring even more attention to the amazing work being done at St. Jude every single day. The tournament is scheduled to start August 11 next year.

This year’s final WGC-FESJI tees off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the TPC at Southwind.

