Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis World Golf Championship to transition to FedEx Cup playoff event in 2022

Memphis World Golf Championship to transition to FedEx Cup playoff event in 2022
Memphis World Golf Championship to transition to FedEx Cup playoff event in 2022((Source: WMC))
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Professional golf has been played in Memphis since 1958 with the Memphis Open.

It’s undergone several name changes and major upgrades since then.

There was a major announcement Tuesday about the future of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational (FESJI) which is currently a World Golf Championship (WGC) event. Next year, the tournament will transition to a FedEx Cup playoff event.

Right now, the FedEx St. Jude Invitational is a WGC event with a field of about 70 golfers. In 2022, the PGA announced that the tournament will be called the FedEx St. Jude Championship and will be the first of three FedEx Cup playoff events.  Next year, the tournament will be much bigger with a field of the top 125 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings, 70 of whom then move on to play in the next FedEx Cup Playoff event the following week in Wilmington, Delaware.    

 The event should also have even more of a major economic impact on the region and draw more international attention to the Bluff City.

“To have these caliber events in our city make us a destination,” said Darrell Smith, executive director of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. “Memphis will be a destination for the professional golf world. We want to make this community a destination for them every single week of the year and thinking about it every single week of the year. but we want them to know that when it’s tournament week that all of Memphis is here and we’re showcasing Memphis in the best way we possibly can.”

Smith says he hopes they can also bring even more attention to the amazing work being done at St. Jude every single day. The tournament is scheduled to start August 11 next year.

This year’s final WGC-FESJI tees off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the TPC at Southwind.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19: Tennessee health commissioner says the days of mandates are over
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
168 students, 3 staff members in quarantine after first week of school in Marion
LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Latest News

The Olympic flame burns during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer...
Where, when to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on TV and mobile devices
TPC Southwind is a flurry with preparations for Memphis' first World Golf Championship....
PGA announces FedEx St. Jude Championship coming to Memphis in 2022
Xander Schauffele of the United States watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second...
WGCFESJI participant wins Olympic gold
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby holds news conference on decision to cancel Big 12 Tournament
Bowlsby softens tone on possible Big 12 merger