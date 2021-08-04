Advertise with Us
Mississippi State to require masks inside all campus buildings to start school year

Mississippi State campus in Starkville.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University will require masks indoors on campus to begin the 2021 fall semester.

With the beginning of the Fall 2021 semester, MSU will temporarily require masks for all indoor activities and in all indoor locations on our campuses,” a statement posted to the school’s website reads.

This includes public transit vehicles. The only exception will be within private offices.

School officials attribute a rise in cases from the Delta variant as the reason for the requirement. Wednesday, more new COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day than at any time since January.

The move comes at the suggestion of the Mississippi State Department of Health, who “directs that masks be worn universally indoors for all students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Due to the prevalence of the highly transmissible Delta Variant, masks must be worn in all indoor facilities to mitigate the risk of infection at this time.”

School officials say they hope to lift the mask requirement if the number of cases on campus and in the community decreases, and vaccination rates improve “substantially.”

The school’s officials also encourage everyone get vaccinated. They offer vaccines on campus through https://covidvaccine.msstate.edu or by calling 662-325-7535.

