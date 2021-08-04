Mobile triage unit set up in parking lot of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A mobile triage unit has been set up in Jackon, Tennessee to handle the influx of patients coming to the emergency room.
Mayor Scott Conger says the unit is set up in the parking lot of the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Officials say 90 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. A month ago, only seven patients were hospitalized with the virus.
