Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police searching for West Memphis shooting suspect after 3-year-old shot

Keon Robinson, West Memphis shooting suspect
Keon Robinson, West Memphis shooting suspect(West Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police are searching for a man they say shot a 3-year-old girl Tuesday night on East Barton Avenue.

Investigators say two juvenile suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting and one other suspect, Keon Robinson, is still on the run.

Active felony warrants for Robinson’s arrest include first-degree battery and three counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

If you have information on Robinson’s whereabouts, call West Memphis police at 901-553-2464. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Clarissa and Raven Saunders at Burke on Thursday. (Source: WCSC)
Mother of Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders dies
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Former Memphis police officer charged in deadly crash undergoing mental evaluation
Over 400 Marion School District students quarantined after first week of school

Latest News

McMaster on mask requirement in schools: ‘It’s a height of ridiculosity’
Marion schools superintendent calls for change to Arkansas mask ban
Bike Night on Beale postponed for 2 weeks
Mask mandate discussed at Memphis City Council as new health directive takes effect
Crash on I-55 bridge
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on I-55 bridge