SCS facilities get ready for more than 100k students

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools will welcome back more than 100,000 students to their schools on Monday. The first time nearly 100 percent of students have been in an in-person learning setting since March 2020.

Somethings will look normal to kids, but others they may not be used to after the last year and a half they’ve had. There are signs this school year is once again starting in the middle of a surging pandemic.

Hand sanitizer stations appear in several common areas and classrooms of Brewster Elementary School in Midtown.

Behind the scenes this summer, crews replaced every air filter in the more than 200 schools. In the age of COVID-19 there’s a lot of talk about proper ventilation.

SCS Facilities Executive Director Jake Allen said that’s a normal assignment for maintenance workers over the summers, and the filters will be switched out during the school year as well.

Throughout the school day, common areas, including classrooms, will be cleaned at least twice daily and bathrooms will be cleaned four times a day. That means crews will be disinfecting surfaces frequently touched by students and staff.

“Before [the coronavirus pandemic] we tried to clean our bathrooms as frequently as possible same with our classrooms but now with the importance of COVID we want to increase and ramp that up,” Allen said.

Drinking fountains are closed, students can bring their own water, but the district is also providing water bottles. Dividers are found at every desk and classrooms will be socially distanced as much as possible.

Social distance markers will be seen in most hallways, and in the cafeterias to show students where they should stand in line for meals.

“We’re excited to get back to our service models which is providing breakfast, lunch, snack and supper meals,” SCS Executive Director of Nutrition Eugene Bradford said.

About 150,000 meals will be served at the district every day this year. Meal time may give students a bit of what they remember. Services will be moving away from the pandemic bulk, packaged meals and moving back to student’s choice.

“This is our time to come back and offer all five components,” Bradford said. “Children will have offer versus serve, they’ll be able to choose hot or cold for different meals.”

SCS starts Monday and masks will be required in buildings.

