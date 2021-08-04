Shelby County Schools gets new buses with transportation partnership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new school year means new buses in Shelby County.

Shelby County Schools (SCS) unveiled its new transportation provider, First Student, Tuesday at the new Appling bus lot.

First Student says all of the vehicles being used in the district are brand new.

Action News 5 got a chance to see firsthand some of the safety features that are included in the new buses.

“Each bus will be equipped with air conditioning all throughout for students. They are also equipped with six cameras on each of the buses on the inside and outside so we can see anything that happens inside the bus and outside the bus, including any stop-arm violations, which is really important to the safety of our students,” said Adam Clary, district manager of First Student.

SCS is requiring students and staff to wear a mask, which includes on the bus.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.