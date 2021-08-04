Advertise with Us
Slowly heating up through the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 60s. Winds northeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 90. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph. Lows will be in the upper 60s with a mostly clear sky.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the low 90s. Lows will drop in the low 70s with just a few clouds Friday night.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but most areas will likely remain dry and hot. It will feel quite muggy with heat index values around 100.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and steamy with highs in the mid 90s and only a small chance of a stray shower or storm each afternoon. The heat index could reach 100-105.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

