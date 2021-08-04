Southland Casino Racing clebrates reopening of I-40 bridge with four car giveaways

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Southland Casino Racing is celebrating the reopening of the I-40 bridge with four car giveaways.

Southland is giving away one car every three weeks for 12 weeks.

Players started earning entries into the Free & Easy Car Giveaway August 3 and will receive one entry for every 50 points earned while playing on their Lucky North Club card. Players can earn five times on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Drawings will take place at 6 p.m. on the following Sundays:

August 29

September 19

October 10

October 31

Winners will have their choice of a Dodge Ram Pickup, Challenger, Charger, or Jeep Cherokee.

Lucky North Club members can receive one free entry each promotional drawing period and new members will receive five free entries when they sign up for a Lucky North Club card.

