Tigers top target Duren to announce his college intention Friday

Jalen Duren
Jalen Duren(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday will be a bid day for University of Memphis men’s basketball.

That’s when the nation’s top recruit, Jalen Duren, will announce his college intention.

The 6′10″, 235 pounder from Philadelphia put the Tigers on his final five list last month.

That list also includes Miami and Kentucky, plus the Pros with The NBA G-League and the National Basketball League of Australia putting their two cents, or more, in.

The new Name, Image and Likeness rule instituted by the NCAA allowing players to cash in on their ability, now keeps college on the minds of athletes like Duren.

Signing him could catapult the Tigers into a sure-fire Top 15 team next season.

