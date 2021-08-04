Advertise with Us
Tipton County sheriff announces retirement after more than 30 years in law enforcement

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tipton County sheriff announced Tuesday that he will retire after more than three decades in law enforcement.

Sheriff J.T. “Pancho” Chumley made the announcement on his Facebook page.

He began his career in 1987 at the age of 19.

Throughout his career, Chumley rose through the ranks to the position of deputy chief. In 2006, he was elected sheriff and ran without opposition for three more terms.

His last day as sheriff is August 31. Chief Deputy Shannon Beasley will assume the role of sheriff September 1 until the county commission fills the vacancy.

