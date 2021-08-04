Tradition kicks off WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Festivities for the World Golf Championship FedEx St. Jude Invitational kicked off Tuesday, two days before golf action on the green.

PGA Tour players Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris were gifted custom golf shoes from two St. Jude patients.

Nate and Calvin helped design the shoes with some of their favorite things. The artwork, designed by the patients in collaboration with FootJoy-sponsored PGA athletes, was then commissioned by Memphis artist Jamond Bullock.

Tuesday was the first day the players got to see the shoes that they’ll wear every day during the tournament.

“Last year was a perfect example. I mean Justin Thomas started the final round back about three shots back. He had on those custom shoes designed by Nate and now he’s our champion. We’ve told ourselves a lot over the years, there’s plenty of St. Jude moments and it seems like these players do have the opportunity to interact with St. Jude. Then they have a great week and I think that’s just a St. Jude moment. Just really, really special,” said Darrell Smith, executive director of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

FedEx helped deliver the shoes with some of its brand new technology, including an autonomous delivery robot and its ePalett technology that helps improve efficiency and reduces the burden on couriers.

The golf action, with some players in their custom shoes, begins Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.