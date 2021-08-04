Tropics become more active, NHC watching three disturbances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tropics are getting more active with two primary disturbances, and a 3rd that is weaker.

A tropical wave (outlined in orange in the photo above) is forecast to move off of the west coast of Africa by late Thursday. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development (40%) thereafter over the far eastern tropical Atlantic through the weekend into early next week while the system moves generally westward at about 15 mph. A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic (outlined in yellow, left side of image) is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive (20%) for some slow development east of the Lesser Antilles by Sunday and into early next week while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. A small low pressure area with limited shower and thunderstorm activity is meandering over or near the Cabo Verde Islands (yellow “x” on right side of image). Significant development of this system is not expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable environmental conditions. However, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible over portions of the Cabo Verde Islands through today while the system moves little.

As a reminder, we have had 5 named storms so far this season. The next name on the list is Fred.

2021 Atlantic hurricane names (WMC)

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have predicted an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

