A warmer and muggier pattern beginning to take shape

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure in the upper Mississippi River Valley has kept the Mid-South cool and dry this week, but the high will now move east allowing a southerly flow to return and driving temperatures and humidity up across the area over the next few days.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs near 90.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows near 70.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and muggy with a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower each day along with high temperatures in the mid 90s, heat index values ranging from one hundred to one hundred five, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

