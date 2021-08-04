Advertise with Us
Woman indicted, murdered husband's girlfriend

Pamela Castle Mugshot
Pamela Castle Mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Shelby County District Attorney (SCDA), a woman has been indicted for the murder of her husband’s girlfriend.

The SCDA says on February 13 police responded to a call in Frayser from Shelby Campbell saying Pamela Castle was vandalizing her apartment, but minutes later was updated to shots fired.

Officers reportedly found Campbell unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her upper torso, and she was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

SCDA says Castle’s estranged husband, who was living with Campbell, was in an upstairs bedroom and heard the altercation. He reported that when he looked out of the window he saw a woman that appeared to be his wife drive away.

SCDA says Castle was tracked to the Atlanta area where she was arrested that evening.

Castle is being indicted on a count of first-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bond.

