Advertisement

2 Memphis bars soon requiring proof of vaccination

Dru's Place is the first Memphis business to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19...
Dru's Place is the first Memphis business to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test to enter.(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two gay bars in midtown Memphis will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Tami Montgomery, owner of Dru’s Place, posted to Facebook Wednesday night everyone who enters the bar beginning Aug. 12 must either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 48 hours.

After a great deal of thought and input from the community, we feel this decision will provide the best protection for everyone who enters the bar. Effective August 12, 2021, DRUS will require proof of vaccination to enter. (Unvaccinated customers can provide proof of a negative COVID test within 48 hours of arrival.

After a great deal of thought and input from the community, we feel this decision will provide the best protection for everyone who enters the bar.

We will not be requiring masks at this time, but we encourage each individual to protect themselves in any way they feel is appropriate.

Thank you all for your support! We love you! Tami

On Thursday, the Pumping Station followed suit, saying customers should be prepared to show proof of vaccination, also effective Aug. 12.

This weekend: $1 OFF all bottle/canned beer and all well drinks when you present your vaccination card. Good...

Posted by the Pumping Station on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Neither establishment is requiring masks at this time.

Janice Broach is speaking with Montgomery today about her decision. Watch this story tonight at 10 on Action News 5.

Earlier this week, the City of Germantown announced all city employees are required to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vaccine

COVID-19 cases in Shelby County: Then vs. Now

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Camille Connor
The rise of the Delta variant in a population that has not reached herd immunity remains the biggest threat.

Coronavirus

West Memphis family mourns the loss of 11-year-old girl

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
A family in West Memphis is mourning the loss of 11-year-old Jordyn Franklin that died from COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Over 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
Shelby County Health Department reported 623 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, making it the highest daily case increase since January.

Education

2 school districts sue Arkansas over mask mandate ban

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Little Rock’s schools and an east Arkansas school district where hundreds of staff and students are quarantining because of a COVID-19 outbreak are suing the state over its mask mandate ban.

Latest News

Education

2 school districts sue Arkansas over mask mandate ban

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Little Rock’s schools and an east Arkansas school district where hundreds of staff and students are quarantining because of a COVID-19 outbreak are suing the state over its mask mandate ban.

Vaccine

WATCH: Joint COVID-19 task force gives update on virus in Shelby County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shelby County Health Department reported 623 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, making it the highest daily case increase since January.

Coronavirus

More than 800 quarantined, dozens of positive cases in Arkansas school district

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
As of Thursday morning, Superintendent Dr. Glen Fenter says there are now 839 students and staff in quarantine with positive COVID-19 cases in 46 students and 10 staff.

Back to School

Ole Miss requiring masks on campus regardless of immunization status

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
The University of Mississippi, better known as Ole Miss, says masks are making their way back to campus.

Coronavirus

Dobbs: More than a million more vaccinated needed in Miss. to ‘get over’ COVID

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WLBT.com Staff
This update comes one day after UMMC announced there are only six ICU beds available in the entire state.

Back to School

DeSoto County students head back to school with updated COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Action News 5 Staff
DeSoto County Schools are not requiring masks but they are recommended. Superintendent Cory Uselton says all schools will also follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.