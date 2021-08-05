2 Memphis bars soon requiring proof of vaccination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two gay bars in midtown Memphis will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Tami Montgomery, owner of Dru’s Place, posted to Facebook Wednesday night everyone who enters the bar beginning Aug. 12 must either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 48 hours.

After a great deal of thought and input from the community, we feel this decision will provide the best protection for everyone who enters the bar. Effective August 12, 2021, DRUS will require proof of vaccination to enter. (Unvaccinated customers can provide proof of a negative COVID test within 48 hours of arrival.

After a great deal of thought and input from the community, we feel this decision will provide the best protection for everyone who enters the bar.

We will not be requiring masks at this time, but we encourage each individual to protect themselves in any way they feel is appropriate.

Thank you all for your support! We love you! Tami

On Thursday, the Pumping Station followed suit, saying customers should be prepared to show proof of vaccination, also effective Aug. 12.

This weekend: $1 OFF all bottle/canned beer and all well drinks when you present your vaccination card. Good... Posted by the Pumping Station on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Neither establishment is requiring masks at this time.

Janice Broach is speaking with Montgomery today about her decision. Watch this story tonight at 10 on Action News 5.

Earlier this week, the City of Germantown announced all city employees are required to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.