AAC commissioner admonishes Big 12

Mike Aresco
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference opened its Football Media Days with Commissioner Mike Aresco addressing the elephant in the room head-on...sort of.

That the AAC is colluding with ESPN to usher in the impending collapse of the Big12 and absorb that the conference’s remaining eight teams now that Texas and Oklahoma are departing for the SEC.

Aresco named names in calling out the Big 12 for specifically targeting the AAC and its TV partner for trying to poach teams away.

Aresco says the AAC is doing what any league would do when faced with this opportunity.

”But, any suggestions or statements that we colluded with ESPN with regard to the structure of any other conference is a completely unfounded, and grossly irresponsible accusation,” he said. “And that’s all I really have to say about this at this point.”

Concerning COVID 19, which is still prevalent, especially in the Southeast, Aresco says there will be no postponements like last season.

If a team can’t play due to the virus, they will forfeit the game.

