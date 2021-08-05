Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Arkansas legislators push for changes to bill that bans mask mandates

(WFIE)
By Kelli Cook
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday morning, Arkansas legislators will be back at it, trying to come up with a compromise to a bill that bans mask mandates in the Natural State.

It’s a ban even the governor says he regrets signing into law as cases continue to rise to dangerous levels.

There are currently over 20,000 active cases in the state and only 25 ICU beds in the entire state.

The Marion superintendent was pleading with lawmakers Wednesday to bring back local control when it comes to mandating masks. A COVID-19 outbreak in the district has left 700 students in quarantine.

Representative Julia Mayberry introduced a bill that would allow school districts in the “hot zone,” like Marion County, to mandate masks for no longer than 60 days.

After several hours of debate Wednesday, Mayberry ultimately decided to pull the bill.

State Senator Keith Ingram of West Memphis tweeted Wednesday afternoon: “And as we debate here in Little Rock whether or not to allow schools to enforce masks, children are getting sicker and sicker.”

Hospitals are also getting fuller and fuller.

Just a short distance from the special session in Little Rock is the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. The state’s only level-one trauma center is struggling to keep up with demand. The staff is exhausted by the extra patients brought on by COVID-19.

“We’ve had people literally walk off the job because they couldn’t take it anymore, said Dr. Ken Patterson, chancellor of the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences.

Health leaders in the state are pushing for increased vaccinations as only about 37 percent of Arkansans are fully vaccinated.

The Senate Committee on Education will convene Thursday at 9 a.m. to discuss mask mandates in education.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Clarissa and Raven Saunders at Burke on Thursday. (Source: WCSC)
Mother of Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders dies
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Over 400 Marion School District students quarantined after first week of school

Latest News

Shelby County Commission one step closer to requesting countywide mask mandate
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in...
A year after first statewide mask mandate, Reeves has ‘no intention’ to impose coronavirus restrictions
Oxford Teacher Mask Boycott
Oxford teacher speaks out against mask requirement
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19