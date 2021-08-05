Advertise with Us
Celebrities golf to support St. Jude

(Pixabay)
By Cassie Carlson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The best golfers in the world are in Memphis for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind.

One of the biggest parts of the golf tournament is the charity aspect of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

So, you have all the big-name golfers in town and you have a lot of big-name celebrities in town as well to tee off in the celebrity game.

“There’s no better charity in the world than St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It just inspires so many,” said actor Patrick Warburton.

“The perspective they put on all our lives. It’s just a special special place,” Mike Conley said.

“To see them smiling when they’re going through such a tough time in their life. It really makes your day,” said Chris Lane.

“The work they do is priceless. So, to be here and contribute to that, the kids, the families, it’s a great feeling,” said Jennie Garth.

Action News 5 asked the players about their golf game.

NATE BARGATZE: “I play a lot, but we’ll see,” Nate Bargatze said. “You can have a scratch golfer in me or I have a 20 handicapper in me.”

“It’s pretty good,” Haley Joel Osment. “That’s kind of all you could do outdoors for a large part of 2020. It’s improving a bit. It started to counteract the effects of living in New York and not playing very much.”

”My golf game is below average. I got a nice little bet coming in with Wells Adams and Ben Higgins today, so Bachelor Nation going toe-to-toe,” said Jason Tartick.

The first round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tees off Thursday morning.

