City of Germantown lifts mandatory vaccination requirement for city employees

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown has removed the mandatory vaccination requirement for city employees.

Officials announced Thursday that the decision comes after listening to concerns regarding the requirement and meeting with department heads and senior leaders to find common ground or another approach.

The city said Wednesday that all employees had until Labor Day to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or face possible termination.

The City of Germantown said it will continue to strongly encourage vaccination and continue to provide information on the vaccine and support personnel who get vaccinated. All personnel is required to wear a mask whenever they can’t remain at least six feet from others.

Temperature checks will resume at city hall along with heavy disinfecting routines.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.