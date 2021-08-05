Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

City of Germantown lifts mandatory vaccination requirement for city employees

((Source: WMC))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown has removed the mandatory vaccination requirement for city employees.

Officials announced Thursday that the decision comes after listening to concerns regarding the requirement and meeting with department heads and senior leaders to find common ground or another approach.

The city said Wednesday that all employees had until Labor Day to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or face possible termination.

The City of Germantown said it will continue to strongly encourage vaccination and continue to provide information on the vaccine and support personnel who get vaccinated. All personnel is required to wear a mask whenever they can’t remain at least six feet from others.

Temperature checks will resume at city hall along with heavy disinfecting routines.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
730 students now quarantined in Arkansas school district
Bobby Eaton
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62
Investigators: $1B in unclaimed property sitting in Tennessee
Investigators: $1B in unclaimed property sitting in Tennessee

Latest News

Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Public health experts are sounding the alarm: if vaccination rates don’t increase, the...
COVID: Vaccines, variants and shifting guidance
Dru's Place is the first Memphis business to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19...
2 Memphis bars soon requiring proof of vaccination