DeSoto County students head back to school with updated COVID-19 guidelines

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Thursday is the first day of school for DeSoto County Schools.

DeSoto County Schools are not requiring masks but they are recommended. Superintendent Cory Uselton says all schools will also follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The district is ready to welcome students back in person.

Right now, there are no plans to learn virtually but that could change if there is an outbreak of COVID-19 at a school.

When it comes to the guidelines Uselton says they are a little different.

”Last year we had parents all the time say ‘my child is in quarantine they aren’t showing any symptoms, I’ve got them tested they have a negative test, why can’t they come back to school?’” said Uselton. “This year the guidelines are a little different so this year if students are deemed close contact and they aren’t wearing a mask and they aren’t vaccinated They will have an opportunity to get a COVID screen.”

The tests would not be mandatory, and parents would have to consent.

The district has also hired an additional two teacher’s assistants for every school in hopes of combating learning loss and getting all students caught up.

