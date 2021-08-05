Advertise with Us
Family of woman murdered by police officer to file lawsuit against Oxford Police Dept.

Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne is in court Wednesday for the murder of Dominique Clayton.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The family of a woman who was murdered by an Oxford police officer is filing a lawsuit against the city’s police department.

Former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne accepted a plea deal just a week ago in connection to the 2019 murder of 39-year-old mother Dominique Clayton. The family says the two were involved in a relationship at the time of her death.

Kinne accepted a plea deal on a capital murder charge that will keep him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Now, Clayton’s family is suing the Oxford Police Department and Kinne for her murder.

The family and their attorney’s plan to gather later Thursday to give an update on the lawsuit.

