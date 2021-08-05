Grizzlies drop game two at Utah Summer League

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies looking to go 2 and 0 in the Utah Summer League.

This time taking on the Jazz White Squad.

The Grizzlies obliterated Jazz Blue Tuesday night by 39 points.

On Wednesday, Desmond Bane, Xavier Tillman, Killian Tillie and Sean McDermott, all get DBP CDs.

That’s Did Not Play -- coaches Decision.

That Leaves Memphis Hustle Star Shaq Buchanan to carry the load.

He has 17 points.

Former Tennessee Vol Yves Pons with 9 and 5, plus a couple of dunks.

Tables turned Wednesday, Jazz White wins it 95-74.

The Griz takes Thursday off and will close out the Utah Summer League against the full San Antonio Spurs squad Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.