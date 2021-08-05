Hardaway confirms Rasheed Wallace is candidate for UofM assistant coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The St. Jude Celebrity Pro-Am played Wednesday at Spring Creek Range in East Shelby County. It’s basically more talk than golf.

One of the highlighters, University of Memphis Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway hitting the recruiting trail hard this summer going after the nation’s number one recruit, Jalen Duren, who’ll make his choice known Friday.

He’s also zeroing in on hiring a third assistant coach with Former NBA All Star Rasheed Wallace said to be at the head of the list.

”Obviously he brings a lot to the table,” said Hardaway. “He’s played at a high level. He’s a Champion. He does have that in his corner. Anytime you can add someone like that, just to be able to have a conversation about him joining our team, it’s been great the conversations we’ve had.”

As far as Duren possibly committing to Memphis Friday, Hardaway could only say, “I hope so.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.