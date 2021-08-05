Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Hardaway confirms Rasheed Wallace is candidate for UofM assistant coach

(WILX)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The St. Jude Celebrity Pro-Am played Wednesday at Spring Creek Range in East Shelby County. It’s basically more talk than golf.

One of the highlighters, University of Memphis Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway hitting the recruiting trail hard this summer going after the nation’s number one recruit, Jalen Duren, who’ll make his choice known Friday.

He’s also zeroing in on hiring a third assistant coach with Former NBA All Star Rasheed Wallace said to be at the head of the list.

”Obviously he brings a lot to the table,” said Hardaway. “He’s played at a high level. He’s a Champion. He does have that in his corner. Anytime you can add someone like that, just to be able to have a conversation about him joining our team, it’s been great the conversations we’ve had.” 

As far as Duren possibly committing to Memphis Friday, Hardaway could only say, “I hope so.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
730 students now quarantined in Arkansas school district
Investigators: $1B in unclaimed property sitting in Tennessee
Investigators: $1B in unclaimed property sitting in Tennessee
Bike Night on Beale postponed for 2 weeks

Latest News

Tigers football picked 5th in AAC pre-seaon Poll
Mike Aresco
AAC commissioner admonishes Big 12
Jalen Duren
Tigers top target Duren to announce his college intention Friday
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby holds news conference on decision to cancel Big 12 Tournament
Bowlsby softens tone on possible Big 12 merger