Heat and humidity are increasing as a more typical summer pattern returns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds will bring more moisture into the Mid-South along with warmer air combining to bring a hot and muggy pattern back over the coming days.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a calm wind and overnight lows near 70.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a very slight chance of a stray shower, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs near 90.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and lows again near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy along with a very slight chance of a stray shower each day, afternoon highs in the mid 90s with heat index values near 105, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

