Here’s what’s inside the August issue of Memphis Magazine

By Amanda Hanson and Andrew Douglas
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The August issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Andrew Douglas talks with Anna Traverse Fogle about the annual City Guide issue that focuses on rediscovering Memphis.

One feature, “After Intermission, a New Century” pays homage to Theatre Memphis who is celebrating 100 years.

We also dive into Chris McCoy’s “In Orange Mound, a Tower Rises” as he visits James Duke, found of the Memphis-based record label Unapologetic, who is behind a mixed-use development in his hometown of Orange Mound.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

