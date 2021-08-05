Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Infant dead after mother admits to using drugs before breastfeeding

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that Lana Cristina, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder...
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that Lana Cristina, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder now the classification of her child’s death is now considered a homicide.(JPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A Kenner woman has been arrested for the death of her 4-day-old child, Jefferson Parish authorities say.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that Lana Cristina, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder now the classification of her child’s death is now considered a homicide.

On June 10, at around 3:40 am, deputies say they were dispatched to a medical incident at a hotel in the 1100 block of Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey. Cristina called 911 after finding the child not breathing. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital that morning.

Autopsy results determined that the cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

Cristina admitted during an interview that she used narcotics prior to breastfeeding the child.

A warrant was obtained for Cristina’s arrest and she was booked yesterday at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
730 students now quarantined in Arkansas school district
Bobby Eaton
Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62
Investigators: $1B in unclaimed property sitting in Tennessee
Investigators: $1B in unclaimed property sitting in Tennessee

Latest News

Arkansas Capitol (Source: KAIT-TV)
House committee votes no on mask bills
There’s no doubt that this summer, frontline healthcare workers are better prepared for...
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, positivity rates surge in Shelby County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Slow Down Memphis
Memphis police begins phase 2 of anti-reckless driving operation
Appeals court upholds Tennessee’s abortion waiting-period