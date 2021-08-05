Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man, grandson killed in Oktibbeha County plane crash

Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County
Two dead after plane crash in Oktibbeha County(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) – Two people are dead after a plane crashed in the northeastern portion of Oktibbeha County on Wednesday.

Oktibbeha Coroner Michael Hunt confirms that the two victims were Gary Dedeaux and his grandson Luke Reed.

Dedeaux was the owner of Gary’s Pawn and Gun and was a former member of the West Point Board of Selectmen. Luke Reed was an 8th grader at Oak Hill Academy.

In a Facebook post by Oak Hill, they said that “to know Luke was to love him” and that he always had a smile on his face.

Oktibbeha County EMA told WCBI News that the plane went down near Camps Airport Road, just off Highway 45 Alternate.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Clarissa and Raven Saunders at Burke on Thursday. (Source: WCSC)
Mother of Olympic silver medalist Raven Saunders dies
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Over 400 Marion School District students quarantined after first week of school

Latest News

Two teens in custody after 3-year-old shot in West Memphis; third suspect sought
Two teens in custody after 3-year-old shot in West Memphis; third suspect sought
Seventh suspect indicted in Fayette Co. shooting that killed 1, left 4 injured
Seventh suspect indicted in Fayette Co. shooting that killed 1, left 4 injured
5 Star Stories: Taking a closer look at FedEx Forum
5 Star Stories: Taking a closer look at FedEx Forum
Oxford Teacher Mask Boycott
Oxford teacher speaks out against mask requirement