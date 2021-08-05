Advertise with Us
Memphis police begins phase 2 of anti-reckless driving operation

By Parker King
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There have been 80 interstate shootings so far in Memphis this year.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is now enhancing its efforts to stop reckless driving in the city with the help of other agencies.

For the next thirty days, Memphians will be seeing more patrols on major roadways. It’s part of phase two of Operation Slow Down Memphis.

“Individuals in the area have gotten to a point where they believe that they can just do anything on our streets,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.

Phase two involves the Tennessee Highway Patrol, who has come to the table, helping to bring down reckless driving, as well as Shelby County deputies.

All gathered Thursday at the Liberty Bowl for roll call before being sent out to various locations across the city.

“They are going to be out on the interstate looking for aggressive drivers, looking for vehicles that are drag racing, looking for vehicles that are, even stunt drivers. We have seen incidents of stunt driving being done on the interstate,” said MPD Deputy Chief Michael Hardy.

With more manpower set aside to address reckless driving, law enforcement believes they will be able to respond to more reckless driving calls throughout the city.

Hardy says more reckless driving calls from citizens have come in since the launch of Slow Down Memphis in January and is asking citizens to continue calling in, either by dispatch at 901-545-2677 or 911.

“We’re going to take our streets back,” Davis said. “This will be an effort that we will continue over a period of time so that we can ensure that individuals who are just enjoying our city, and enjoying our county and their neighborhood can do that without intimidation, without fear, without accidents, without fatalities.”

Phase two ends September 5.

