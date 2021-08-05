Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis pro wrestling legend Bobby Eaton dies at age 62

Bobby Eaton
Bobby Eaton(Memphis Wrestling News)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis wrestler and legend Bobby Eaton died Wednesday at the age of 62, according to Memphis Wrestling News.

The media outlet says Eaton began wrestling for National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) Mid America in 1976 and later moved to CWA in 1980. He then left Memphis to become a member of The Midnight Express.

Eaton is survived by his three children Dustin, Dylan and Taryn.

Memphis Wrestling News says his wife, Donna Dundee, died on June 26, 2021.

Eaton’s death comes just over a month after the death of his wife and 10 days before his 63rd birthday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
730 students now quarantined in Arkansas school district
Investigators: $1B in unclaimed property sitting in Tennessee
Investigators: $1B in unclaimed property sitting in Tennessee
Bike Night on Beale postponed for 2 weeks

Latest News

WGC-FesEx St. Jude Invitational: What you need to know
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational: What you need to know
Bike Night on Beale postponed for 2 weeks
Tipton County sheriff announces retirement after more than 30 years in law enforcement
Tipton County sheriff announces retirement after more than 30 years in law enforcement
Tradition kicks off WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Tradition kicks off WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational