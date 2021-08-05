Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Ole Miss requiring masks on campus regardless of immunization status

University of Mississippi campus
University of Mississippi campus(WLBT)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The University of Mississippi, better known as Ole Miss, says masks are making their way back to campus.

With a new semester starting and the COVID-19 Delta variant running rampant, the Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce announced masks are now required to be worn indoors effective immediately.

It comes as the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health updated their guidelines regarding facial coverings saying, “masks be worn universally indoors for all students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Due to the prevalence of the highly transmissible Delta Variant, masks must be worn in all indoor facilities to mitigate the risk of infection at this time.”

The guidelines include bathrooms, public office spaces, classrooms, conference rooms, libraries, labs, dining facilities, residence halls, Student Union, campus rec and retail spaces.

Boyce says he believes this strategy is the “least disruptive way to ensure a full campus experience.”

The University of Memphis and the University of Tennessee have also announced similar guidelines regarding mask usage on campus.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LeBonheur Children's Hospital
LeBonheur reports 2 children died from COVID-19 complications over the weekend
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
Memphis family calls on elected officials to curb violence after teen killed at car wash
COVID-19 cases in Arkansas rising as teachers gear up for new school year
730 students now quarantined in Arkansas school district
Investigators: $1B in unclaimed property sitting in Tennessee
Investigators: $1B in unclaimed property sitting in Tennessee
Bike Night on Beale postponed for 2 weeks

Latest News

DeSoto County students head back to school with updated COVID-19 guidelines
DeSoto County
Students head back to class in DeSoto County
Mississippi State campus in Starkville.
Mississippi State to require masks inside all campus buildings to start school year
730 students now quarantined in Marion School District