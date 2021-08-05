Olympic medalist gets hero’s welcome in return home to Ark.

GREENBRIER, Ark. (WMC) - U.S. trap shooter and Olympic medalist Kayle Browning received a hero’s welcome when she returned home to Arkansas.

The silver medalist got the red carpet treatment when she made it to her hometown in Greenbrier.

The 28-year old was honored with the “Kayle Browning, Red, White and Blue Day.”

After posing for photos, Browning was awarded the key to the city and thanked all her supporters.

“This has definitely been a lifelong goal and dream and to accomplish that -- this medal means more than the time and dedication put into it,” said Browning.

Browning won a silver medal after hitting 19 straight shots after missing three of her first four shots.

