Oxford teacher speaks out against mask requirement

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Oxford School District starts school Friday.

The district has changed their guidelines and are now requiring masks. One teacher has spoken out against the change.

The Oxford School District is one of a handful of Mid-South school districts requiring masks versus making them optional, after recent CDC guidance.

“I’m exercising my authority provided by the board and requiring masks for all students and staff beginning Monday, August 2nd through Friday, August 20th. This mask requirement only applies to indoor school settings,” Oxford School District Superintendent Bradley Roberson said.

The districts says this will help keep students in school and then hopefully keep the number of people who may need to quarantine down.

Last school year the district had a total of 19,558 absences due to required quarantine rules, and say it affected 2,259 students, some which had to quarantine more than once.

Tyler Kuntz, a music teacher at Oxford high school shared on social media his frustration with the change of guidelines.

“We’re being asked to do yet again one more thing and one more thing and after nearly a year and half of complying and being flexible and altering plans,” Kuntz said.

Kuntz says he’s been vaccinated and says on the first day of school he will abide by the guidelines.

“When Friday comes and we have kids back in the classroom I have agreed to put the mask back on for the well being and comfort of those other very important individuals,” Kuntz said.

Kuntz says he was suspended for two days without pay after speaking out. When asking the district they said they “don’t discuss personnel matters.”

