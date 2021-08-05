Recep of practice day at WGC-FESJI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Golf Week is heating up here in Memphis. Wednesday was the day before the best golfers on the planet teed off for the first round of the 3rd and final Word Golf Championships/FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

The PGA Tour golfers getting their final practice rounds in Wednesday. Taking to the range and putting green with coaches at TPC Southwind. The first day fans were able to go to the course, too.

The golfers teed off early in the morning for a ProAm to get another look at the conditions of the links. Two-time St. Jude Classic winner, Dustin Johnson, excited to get back on one of his favorite courses.

“I always love coming back here and playing. Obviously now it’s a WGC,” said Johnson. “But, I played here before that. It’s a place I’ve got a lot of good memories and I feel like the course sets up well for me. It’s a good track. You have to hit a lot of good golf shots if you want to play well.

That’s been the message from many of the golfers set to play here this week. Tee times start Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m.

$10.5 million will be paid out.

The winner takes home $1.89 million.

