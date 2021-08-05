Seventh suspect indicted in Fayette Co. shooting that killed 1, left 4 injured

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A seventh person has been indicted in a 2020 Fayette County shooting that left one person dead and four people injured.

20-year-old Bianca Jackson was taken into custody Wednesday on multiple warrants, including a count of first-degree murder.

The shooting happened at a party on Brewer Road in August 2020. 19-year-old Tavaris Lewis of Mason died at the scene. Two men and two women were injured.

In addition to murder, Jackson is also charged with the following:

Four counts of attempted first-degree murder with bodily injury

One count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

Four counts of conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder

Jackson is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.